Emergency officials working to make sure storm sirens work

Sirens are often used to warn people of tornados or severe weather. The latest round of severe...
Sirens are often used to warn people of tornados or severe weather. The latest round of severe weather has emergency managers in several Kentucky counties realizing that their warning systems may need some serious upgrades.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Sirens are often used to warn people of tornados or severe weather.

The latest round of severe weather has emergency managers in several Kentucky counties realizing that their warning systems may need some serious upgrades. It could be they need to add new sirens, or maybe a battery needs to be upgraded.

In Garrard County, emergency management officials are working to make sure all outdoor sirens are working and even applying for grants to cover more of the county.

Judge Executive Chris Elleman says when he took office, he and the emergency management director noticed that the system needed work. He said the sirens are easy to overlook when they in are periods of time when severe weather is not a major concern.

“Obviously, if we don’t have active weather and we don’t have to use them, they get pushed off to the side, where we maybe forget about them and don’t have a focus on them. But with the weather changing like it is, it’s brought attention to all of this,” said Elleman.

Those batteries can be very expensive. Elleman says one battery alone can cost as much as $400.

Garrard County emergency officials say outdoor sirens are only designed to warn people who are outside and say people inside need to have weather alert radios or have access to broadcast warnings to stay notified.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
KSP performing rolling roadblock for crash investigation
Police respond.
Three arrested in forged prescription case in Bowling Green
James William Nott
FBI finds stolen human remains used as ‘decorations’ inside Mount Washington man’s home
Matt Davis, a police officer with the Bowling Green Police Department, was shot while...
BGPD: Officer Davis ‘improving each day’ following shooting injuries
Hardin County residents killed in Monday crash

Latest News

Phoebe Dawn Calloway was born Wednesday, July 12.
Kentucky mom gives birth to healthy baby despite blood incompatibility
God's Pit Crew presented a new home to flood survivors.
God’s Pit Crew builds new home for flood survivors
Marijuana and mushroom that police say were found in a Henderson home along with two small...
Task force: Large amount of drugs used for dealing found in home with 2 small children
Trash left in Ohio Co. road
Large load of remodeling trash dumped in Ohio Co. road