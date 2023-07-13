Emmanuel Akot signs to the Ottawa BlackJacks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former WKU forward Emmanuel Akot is returning to his home country of Canada as he signed to play for the Ottawa Blackjacks in the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

During his time on The Hill, Akot averaged 10 points and 3.7 rebounds a game while shooting nearly 40 percent from the floor in almost 30 minutes per game.

He had 16 games of 10 points or more, with a 20-point performance at Austin Peay being his season high.

Before coming to WKU, he was a part of the Boise State team that won the regular season and Mountain West Conference Tournament. Due to his performance in those tournaments, he made the Mountain West All-Tournament team after scoring 43 points with 13 boards across the three tournament games.

Akot joins a blackjacks team that is currently in first place of their division.

