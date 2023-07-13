Emmanuel Akot signs to the Ottawa BlackJacks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League

Former WKU forward Emmanuel Akot is returning to his home country of Canada as he signed to...
Former WKU forward Emmanuel Akot is returning to his home country of Canada as he signed to play for the Ottawa Blackjacks in the Canadian elite basketball league.(Kaden Gaylord-Day)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former WKU forward Emmanuel Akot is returning to his home country of Canada as he signed to play for the Ottawa Blackjacks in the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

During his time on The Hill, Akot averaged 10 points and 3.7 rebounds a game while shooting nearly 40 percent from the floor in almost 30 minutes per game.

He had 16 games of 10 points or more, with a 20-point performance at Austin Peay being his season high.

Before coming to WKU, he was a part of the Boise State team that won the regular season and Mountain West Conference Tournament. Due to his performance in those tournaments, he made the Mountain West All-Tournament team after scoring 43 points with 13 boards across the three tournament games.

Akot joins a blackjacks team that is currently in first place of their division.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
KSP performing rolling roadblock for crash investigation
Police respond.
Three arrested in forged prescription case in Bowling Green
James William Nott
FBI finds stolen human remains used as ‘decorations’ inside Mount Washington man’s home
Matt Davis, a police officer with the Bowling Green Police Department, was shot while...
BGPD: Officer Davis ‘improving each day’ following shooting injuries
Hardin County residents killed in Monday crash

Latest News

Hilltopper volleyball collects multiple season recognitions
Hilltopper Volleyball earns USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award
WKU’s Cam Tullar signs with Los Angeles Angels
WKU’s 2023 Cross Country schedule released
Former Warren East Raider drafted by the Mariners