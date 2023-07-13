A Few Storms Possible Today

By David Wolter
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
A spotty shower or storm is possible this morning, but there is a better chance for at least a couple of storms later this afternoon as highs near 90.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today will feature a spotty shower or two around this morning, with a few more developing as we continue through the afternoon. A storm or two could produce strong winds and even some hail, but the overall severe weather risk is fairly low.

The severe weather risk is fairly limited today
The severe weather risk is fairly limited today(David Wolter)

The forecast looks less active on Friday with just a few isolated showers and storms possible later in the afternoon. Looking ahead to the weekend, there is a pretty good bet you will see at least a storm or two on Saturday, before we get into a quieter Sunday. Very up and down with rain chances over the next few days. Temperatures, on the other hand, remain fairly consistent.

