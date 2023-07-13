A Few Storms Possible Today
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today will feature a spotty shower or two around this morning, with a few more developing as we continue through the afternoon. A storm or two could produce strong winds and even some hail, but the overall severe weather risk is fairly low.
The forecast looks less active on Friday with just a few isolated showers and storms possible later in the afternoon. Looking ahead to the weekend, there is a pretty good bet you will see at least a storm or two on Saturday, before we get into a quieter Sunday. Very up and down with rain chances over the next few days. Temperatures, on the other hand, remain fairly consistent.
