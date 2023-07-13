Franklin-Simpson EMS plans to change community-wide notification system

EMS officials say the new system will be faster and have the capability to reach a broader audience.(WBKO)
By Derek Parham
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Franklin-Simpson Emergency Management plans to change its community-wide emergency communication system.

They say it will be more cost-effective and reach a wider audience throughout Simpson County.

The plan is to switch from the current vendor, AlertSense to EverBridge. EMS Director Bob Palmer says that the new vendor offers faster services at a lower price while also expanding the number of customers they can reach from roughly 2,000 to over 7,000.

While the timing of emergency messages has not been an issue so far, Palmer says that it’s best to solve the problem before it appears.

“The people of our community are getting used to hearing my voice come across because I do a monthly preparedness message,” said Palmer. “To make that recording and get it attached to the platform takes up to ten minutes to tie it all together. And I don’t want to give that ten to fifteen minutes an opportunity to be an issue for us.”

Palmer says that the switch should officially be made in November, though the community will have notice before the change is made.

