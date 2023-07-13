God’s Pit Crew builds new home for flood survivors

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Shelvy and Lavern Fields lost their home and everything within it during the July 2022 flood.

“I had a lot of sentimental things, you know, my mother passed away in ‘73, and I had little things that belonged to her. All that’s gone. You can’t replace it,” flood survivor Lavern Fields said.

The Fields had no idea where they may find a new home.

Then, God’s Pit Crew, a faith-based non-profit, flashed into the picture.

“On our immediate response, they actually did the clean up on their other site for them and got to know, got acquainted with the family and found out the need,” said God’s Pit Crew Construction Coordinator Warren Johnson.

The non-profit took the task upon themselves to build a new home for the Fields on higher ground.

Almost a year later, Lavern and Shelvy Fields stood alongside family members and God’s Pit Crew volunteers in a prayer circle.

After the prayer, a volunteer gave them the key to their new home at no cost.

“It felt good knowing that we’re gonna be able to stay,” Lavern Fields said.

“It felt great,” flood survivor Shelvy Fields added.

The feeling was mutual for God’s Pit Crew volunteers, who saw the fruit of their labor.

“It’s amazing to see these volunteers make this happen, but it’s even more amazing when you see the families and see what a difference it makes in their life. Just to see the looks on their face and it ends up being as much of a blessing for the volunteers as it does for the family,” said Warren Johnson.

The new home would symbolize a chance to move forward for the Fields family.

“We’re people that keep pushing. I hurt every day, he does too, but we, you know, keep praying and pushing and keep going,” Lavern Fields said.

Now on higher ground, the Fields look to put memories of the flood behind them.

