Harbor Steel & Supply cuts ribbon on $8 million facility in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear and local leaders gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on a new $8 million operation for Harbor Steel & Supply in Bowling Green that is creating 25 full-time jobs.

Harbor Steel announced in September 2021 plans to locate its second Kentucky facility in Warren County.

“Harbor Steel’s investment in our community is a testament to the strength of our workforce and pro-business environment,” said Warren County Judge-Executive Judge Gorman. “We are grateful for their confidence, and we look forward to watching them grow for years to come.”

“We are thrilled to celebrate the grand opening of Harbor Steel’s exciting new facility today,” said Bowling Green Mayor Alcott. “Their project plays an integral part in maintaining South Central Kentucky as a vibrant manufacturing hub.”

In May 2022, the company broke ground on the 50,000-square-foot facility in the Kentucky Transpark.

“Our project in the Transpark has been incredible,” said Harbor Steel President Michael Weis. “The state of Kentucky, the officials in Warren County and Bowling Green have been very supportive throughout this build. The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce has created a perfect climate for business and industry to thrive in the area. All of us at Harbor Steel appreciate the kindness and support from everyone in the area.”

In addition to the initial investment, the operation provides an opportunity for potential future expansion and job creation.

The company’s investment included the acquisition of laser machines, press brakes for forming, automated saws and other equipment.

The Bowling Green facility will support overflow from the Lexington operation and support the growth of the company’s customer base and service area.

“I want to congratulate Harbor Steel & Supply on this new facility in Bowling Green,” said Beshear. “This is the company’s second location in the commonwealth, and the commitment they have shown our workforce and communities is amazing. I look forward to seeing them continue to grow and thrive here.”

