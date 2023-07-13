Hilltopper Volleyball earns USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the 17th consecutive year, WKU Volleyball has been recognized as a recipient of the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for its work in the classroom throughout the 2022-23 school year, the American Volleyball Coaches Association announced Thursday.

With a team grade-point average of 3.52, the Hilltoppers have earned the Team Academic Award for the 20th time since 1999.

WKU’s 17-year streak of the award is tied for the sixth-longest among all Division I programs.

The Hilltoppers are one of six members of Conference USA on the list. They join the likes of FIU, Middle Tennessee, and UTEP and newcomers Jacksonville State, Liberty, and Sam Houston State.

The award, which was initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that displayed excellence in the classroom during the school year by maintaining at least a 3.30 cumulative team GPA on a 4.0 scale or a 4.10 cumulative team GPA on a 5.0 scale.

In total, 202 Division I women’s teams were honored for their academic achievement this past season.

WKU’s 20 all-time recognitions are tied for the 10th-most in Division I history.

