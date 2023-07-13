Kentucky mom gives birth to healthy baby despite blood incompatibility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Katrina Crume gave birth Wednesday to her third child: Phoebe Dawn Calloway.

Phoebe’s already proving to be a fighter. She and her mother are RH incompatible which essentially means their blood cells are fighting against one another.

”If we had not intervened on this baby’s case it probably would not have survived more than a week,” said Dr. Vance Cuthrell, a practitioner on the Norton Children’s Maternal-Fetal Medicine team.

The RH incompatibility is a rare enough condition that Cuthrell said he only sees about one a year.

Hailing from Ohio County, Crume drove two hours, nine different times to get Phoebe a blood transfusion. Louisville’s one of the very few places it’s offered.

Crume said it’s relief she’s feeling now after irrationally blaming herself.

”Part of you really feels guilty,” Crume said, “Because as a mom you feel like they should be the safest inside your belly. It just didn’t work out that way for us.”

Complications were at a minimum during Phoebe’s birth. It’s unclear how many more transfusions she’ll need, but it’s certainly easier with her on the outside.

”Knowing that she’s out and should be okay, calms the mind,” said Crume, who hopes to return home with dad and baby soon.

