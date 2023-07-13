KSP arrest Fulton woman after vehicle pursuit

Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 1 arrested Maiyah Rios, 20 years old of Fulton, following a vehicle pursuit in Paducah.(Kentucky State Police)
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (WBKO) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police have arrested a woman following a vehicle pursuit in Paducah.

According to a news release, troopers observed a 2015 Nissan Altima traveling at a high rate of speed and in a reckless manner on Lone Oak Road. They attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver failed to stop.

A pursuit ensued and led troopers to the area of Baptist Hospital on Broadway Street.

Troopers eventually conducted a precision intervention technique to stop the vehicle. After the intervention, the car traveled off the roadway, across the sidewalk and into the Baptist Hospital parking lot where it collided with a parked 2017 Ford Explorer.

Despite the Ford Explorer being occupied, KSP says the occupant reported no injuries.

After the collision, the operator of the Nissan Altima, 20-year-old Maiyah Rios, of Fulton, was arrested.

She was also transported to Baptist Health for medical treatment.

Rios had no apparent injuries and she refused medical treatment.

She was later taken to the McCracken County Jail.

Rios has been charged with Speeding 26MPH or > Over the Speed Limit, Reckless Driving, Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, Operating on a Suspended license, and numerous other traffic violations.

