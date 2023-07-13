KY Fish and Wildlife advises how to safely coexist with snakes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -With summer heat comes the emergence of Kentucky’s bountiful snake species. Snakes are typically found in woodland areas and creekbeds, though they occasionally work their way onto farms and into homes.

According to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officials, there is almost never a reason to fear these reptiles, as they are most often non-venomous and pose no threat to humans. With over 30 snake species across the Commonwealth, only four are venomous species, with two only being found in specific areas in the state.

Kentucky’s four venomous species include the copperhead and timber rattlesnake, which can be found state-wide, as well as the western cottonmouth and pygmy rattlesnake, each within their own specific ranges.

According to Michaela Rogers, a wildlife biologist with KY Fish and Wildlife, the pygmy rattlesnake is only found in the Land Between the Lakes region of the state. The cottonmouth is commonly found in the western portion of the state, which includes Warren County and the surrounding area.

Identifying these snakes can be difficult at times, and Rogers says that precautions should always be taken when handling them or relocating them.

“We always tell people that if you don’t know what kind of snake it is, or if you don’t know how to identify whether it’s venomous or non-venomous, do not take the risk of handling the snake barehanded,” said Rogers.

If a snake is found inside a home, the best thing to do is contain it and relocate it back outside, regardless of whether it is venomous or not.

“If you do come across one in your house, you’re going to want to contain it to the area that it’s already in,” said Rogers. “Look around, see if there are crevices they can crawl into. You might want to block off areas like under your fridge or if there’s crevices kind of behind your countertop. Then, if you can take a broom and a bucket and either get it into the bucket and get it outside, or if it’s close enough to an exterior door, you can open the door and kind of coax it out gently.”

Rogers also advised that in the event that a venomous snake is inside a home, and the homeowner does not feel comfortable handling it, there is a list of nuisance wildlife control operators across Kentucky. They will charge a fee as they are private entities.

When identifying a snake species, the University of Kentucky has a snake species identification guide that provides accurate estimates of what snake an individual may have spotted.

“You can basically click through different filters, what the snake looks like, what its pupil shape is, what the shape of its head is, its body, that sort of thing. So, you can click all these different filters and apply those and try to get a better picture of what this snake is. They also have all of the snakes listed for if you want to identify it by what it looks like,” said Rogers.

Tools like these are valuable aids in eliminating misinformation about snakes. It also helps promote the positive role that many snake species play in their environments, like reducing the number of nuisance insects, rodents, and amphibians.

