Large load of remodeling trash dumped in Ohio Co. road

Trash left in Ohio Co. road
Trash left in Ohio Co. road(Ohio County Solid Waste)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Solid waste officials in Ohio County are asking for information that will help them find the person responsible for a big mess.

They say someone decided to dispose of their remodeling trash in the middle of Johnson School Road.

Officials ask anyone who might have noticed a vehicle loaded with the material to please call them or the Sheriff’s Office.

They say if the person is found, they will be fully prosecuted.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
KSP performing rolling roadblock for crash investigation
Police respond.
Three arrested in forged prescription case in Bowling Green
James William Nott
FBI finds stolen human remains used as ‘decorations’ inside Mount Washington man’s home
Matt Davis, a police officer with the Bowling Green Police Department, was shot while...
BGPD: Officer Davis ‘improving each day’ following shooting injuries
A woman told Franklin Police officers Daniel Estes had assaulted and strangled her, dumping her...
Franklin man charged with assault, stealing vehicle

Latest News

Marijuana and mushroom that police say were found in a Henderson home along with two small...
Task force: Large amount of drugs used for dealing found in home with 2 small children
Med Center Health explains being health ready for back to school
Police respond.
1 killed, 3 injured in Allen County wreck
Harbor Steel
Harbor Steel & Supply cuts ribbon on $8 million facility in Warren County