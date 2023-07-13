Large load of remodeling trash dumped in Ohio Co. road

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Solid waste officials in Ohio County are asking for information that will help them find the person responsible for a big mess.

They say someone decided to dispose of their remodeling trash in the middle of Johnson School Road.

Officials ask anyone who might have noticed a vehicle loaded with the material to please call them or the Sheriff’s Office.

They say if the person is found, they will be fully prosecuted.

