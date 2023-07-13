Med Center Health explains being health ready for back to school

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Back-to-school season is just around the corner for many children which means families are starting preparations now, including getting their child up to date on shots, checkups and annual sports physicals.

“Child exams are done, every year, from the age of five years.” Dr. Suman Shekar, FACP with Med Center Health said.

She added that back-to-school exams are important because they help with prevention, track the growth and development of the child, and catch if there are any potential illnesses early.

During the exams, the child is checked for physical and mental wellness, such as hearing, vision, mental health, behavioral issues and nutrition.

In addition to the normal back-to-school checkups, many student-athletes are required to have a sports physical on file with their school.

While it is not as extensive as a normal physical or wellness check-up, it does ensure that the child is safe to participate in the sport of his or her choice.

“We make sure the child does not have any lung issues like underlying asthma, which is not diagnosed, or sudden cardiac deaths in the family which we are not aware of, or there is a murmur which we have not heard during the physical exam,” Shekar said.

As far as advice on getting your child updated with their COVID or flu shot, Shekar said there are no new recommendations for COVID, but the updated flu shots should be available sometime in September or October.

“We are waiting for CDC and DCIP to come up with one of the guidelines,” she said. “The flu shot will be available in September or October, based upon the flu strain, they would have delineated the strain in January and February and they’ll come up with the strains which can cause flu this year.”

As far as mental health is concerned, Sheker said that is something they look for right away.

“We start screening for autism from the age of 18 months, and we start screening for ADHD from the age of five years,” she said.

Once a child reaches the age of 11, they start to formally screen for things like depression and anxiety, she said. They also talk through any issues that might be happening at school.

“For teenagers, we usually like we have a one-to-one talk about like substance abuse disorder, alcohol, smoking, and sexually transmitted diseases,” Shekar said.

Shekar also recommends parents start making appointments for the back-to-school physicals now through August, so they can ensure their child gets in early and has all the forms done in time for school.

