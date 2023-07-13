Patrick Mahomes, Mikaela Shiffrin win top athlete honors at The ESPYS

Professional NFL football player Patrick Mahomes, of the Kansas City Chiefs, left, and Brittany...
Professional NFL football player Patrick Mahomes, of the Kansas City Chiefs, left, and Brittany Mahomes arrive at the ESPY awards on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Patrick Mahomes was honored as best men’s sports athlete at The ESPYS, while skier Mikaela Shiffrin received the women’s sports honor on Wednesday night.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has won two Super Bowls in his five seasons and was named MVP of the game each time, including this past February. He turns 28 in September.

“It was an incredible season. There was many ups, many downs,” Mahomes said. “I appreciate my teammates, my coaches, the guys that are here. I go back to camp next Tuesday, so this is a great award. But we’re going to do this thing again, we’re going to keep this thing rolling.”

Shiffrin won her 87th World Cup race in March, breaking the mark set by Ingemar Stenmark for the most such wins by any skier. She went on to win an 88th Cup race, as well as the overall season title.

“This season was absolutely incredible and there was a lot of talk about records and it got me thinking, why is a record actually important?” Shiffrin said at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. “I just feel like it’s not important to break records or re-set records. It’s important to set the tone for the next generation, to inspire them.”

Sports talk host Pat McAfee handled the opening monologue in his first major public appearance since joining ESPN in May.

The show honoring the past year’s top sports moments and athletes didn’t have a celebrity host as a result of the Hollywood writers strike. McAfee offered a series of hints that comedian Kevin Hart had been set for the gig but that Hart instead chose to support the Writers Guild of America.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
KSP performing rolling roadblock for crash investigation
Accident
UPDATE: Two killed in I-65 wreck
Cinthia G. Rangel, 26, appears in a booking photo taken at the Warren County Regional Jail...
Woman indicted following 2022 crash near Warren Central High football field
Matt Davis, a police officer with the Bowling Green Police Department, was shot while...
BGPD: Officer Davis ‘improving each day’ following shooting injuries
A search warrant was obtained for the residence where a large amount of Psilocybin Mushrooms...
WCSO arrest two people on weapon and drug charges

Latest News

Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 1 arrested Maiyah Rios, 20 years old of Fulton,...
KSP arrest Fulton woman after vehicle pursuit
FILE - Dick Vitale prepares to announce an NCAA college basketball game between Michigan State...
ESPN’s Dick Vitale diagnosed with cancer for a 3rd time
Storm clouds pass over the Bronzville neighborhood of Chicago heading East out over Lake...
Tornado touches down near Chicago’s O’Hare airport amid severe weather warnings
Police say a little girl in Florida fought off a man trying to abduct her.
Police say a brave 6-year-old girl fought off a man trying to abduct her by biting him