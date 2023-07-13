Woman killed after rear-ending manure spreader, sheriff’s office says

FILE - A 65-year-old man told authorities he was driving a tractor pulling the manure spreader...
FILE - A 65-year-old man told authorities he was driving a tractor pulling the manure spreader when he heard a loud bang and was pushed slightly forward.(KAUZ)
By KTTC Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED WING, Minn. (KTTC/Gray News) – A woman in Minnesota was killed Tuesday morning after rear-ending a manure spreader being pulled by a tractor.

According to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a crash around 10:40 a.m. and found an SUV driven by 33-year-old Brenna Amos had run into the back of a manure spreader.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lyle Dicke, 65, told authorities he was driving a tractor pulling the manure spreader when he heard a loud bang and was pushed slightly forward.

He said he called 911 when he saw a vehicle had crashed into the spreader.

Dicke was not injured in the crash.

The accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTTC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
KSP performing rolling roadblock for crash investigation
Police respond.
Three arrested in forged prescription case in Bowling Green
James William Nott
FBI finds stolen human remains used as ‘decorations’ inside Mount Washington man’s home
Matt Davis, a police officer with the Bowling Green Police Department, was shot while...
BGPD: Officer Davis ‘improving each day’ following shooting injuries
A woman told Franklin Police officers Daniel Estes had assaulted and strangled her, dumping her...
Franklin man charged with assault, stealing vehicle

Latest News

Jamie Foxx, 55, was hospitalized in April due to an unspecified medical emergency.
Jamie Foxx finds lost purse, returns it to owner
FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue...
Gunman who killed 11 people in Pittsburgh synagogue found eligible for death penalty
Bonnie and Lloyd Reynolds of California celebrated a major milestone in their marriage at their...
Couple celebrates 65th anniversary at Chick-fil-A
Bonnie and Lloyd Reynolds of California celebrated a major milestone in their marriage at their...
Couple celebrates 65th anniversary at Chick-fil-A
A Los Angeles County deputy has been disciplined after being accused of punching a mother...
LA County sheriff says deputy punching baby-holding mother in the face was ‘completely unacceptable’