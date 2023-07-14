Bath Planet holding “Fill the Tub” school supplies drive

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A business is hoping to shower Warren County Public School students and teachers with new school supplies this year.

“Right now we have an incentive to come fill our tub in our showroom,” said Brielle Freeman, Office Manager for Bath Planet. “We want to fill that with supplies to help students and teachers for the Warren County Public School systems. So we’re taking supplies and we’re running this donation drive.”

Freeman said the drive comes from a want to help those in the Warren County Public School system as well as the community at large.

“We personally haven’t done something yet with the school system,” Freeman said. “Being able to help Warren County students and teachers any way that we can help, for donations to come in that way, it’s a drive for pretty much everyone to benefit in Bowling Green for school systems.”

The business will be taking donations until Aug. 6, after which they’ll be given to the Family Resource Center to be distributed to schools.

Donations can be dropped off to the Bath Planet showroom at Greenwood Mall between 11 a.m and 6 p.m.

Below is a full list of supplies Bath Planet is currently asking for.

For students:

Loose leaf paper (lined/graphed)

Composition notebooks

backpacks/pouches

Glue

Scissors

Folders/binders

Scientific calculators

Rulers

Crayons

Over-ear headphones

Pencils, erasers, and pend

For teachers:

Kleenex/tissues

Paper towels

Disinfectant wipes

Index cards

Band-aids

Expo markers

Hand sanitizer

Colored copy paper or cardstock paper

Ziploc gallon/sandwich bags

