Beet Box Market hosts fundraiser for Officer Matt Davis

After Officer Matt Davis was shot in the line of duty last week, many organizations gathered together today to raise money for Davis and his family.
By Thomas Paden
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It has been over one week since Matt Davis, a Bowling Green Police Officer, was shot in the line of duty on Russellville Road.

Communities across the area have joined hands in raising funds for Officer Davis, and his family, as he recovers.

One locally owned business held a fundraiser along with two other companies.

Beet Box Market partnered with River Bend Blooms and Mr. T’s BBQ to raise money for the officer and his family.

Michelle Marnall, the owner of Beet Box Market, said it was the perfect time to team up with other businesses for one big fundraiser together.

“We had already planned for our regular weekly fresh food friday to have Big T’s BBQ and have smoked chicken tacos so it just worked well for us to collaborate all together and make it a little larger event,” said Marnall.

For every flower sale, 50% of the sale was made as a donation to Officer Matt Davis and his family.

Alongside the flower sales, every purchase made during the Fresh Food Friday event would have a $5 donation attached to it.

