Body of missing Ky. man recovered from lake, police say

Search crews were actively engaged in a recovery operation for a missing man on Laurel Lake in...
Search crews were actively engaged in a recovery operation for a missing man on Laurel Lake in Laurel County.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says they found a body in Laurel Lake on Friday.

They believe it’s the man who disappeared from the lake last Friday.

The London-Laurel County Search and Rescue squad was looking for a 51-year-old man who had disappeared. He was seen swimming in the lake. Then he went under. His life jacket was found, but not him.

They say the victim’s body was recovered in approximately 130 feet of water off Marsh Branch Road at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office says Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling responded to the scene and removed the victim

the name of the victim has not been released yet.

No foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
UPDATE: 2 killed, 2 injured in Allen County wreck
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Marijuana and mushroom that police say were found in a Henderson home along with two small...
Task force: Large amount of drugs used for dealing found in home with 2 small children
Police respond.
Three arrested in forged prescription case in Bowling Green
The support continues to pour in from the Bowling Green community for Officer Matt Davis and...
Community gathers for BBQ Fundraiser for Officer Matt Davis and his family

Latest News

Public meeting announced for Smiths Grove traffic operations study
There’s been another bear sighting in Lexington, this time at a soccer field.
WATCH: Another bear sighting in Lexington
Fire officials tell us the fire happened Friday morning around 8 inside the “B.G. Concessions”...
Two people seriously hurt after ‘flash fire’ at Kentucky Horse Park
Floor signing of St. Jude Dream home marks construction milestone
Floor signing of St. Jude Dream home marks construction milestone