Body of missing Ky. man recovered from lake, police say

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says they found a body in Laurel Lake on Friday.

They believe it’s the man who disappeared from the lake last Friday.

The London-Laurel County Search and Rescue squad was looking for a 51-year-old man who had disappeared. He was seen swimming in the lake. Then he went under. His life jacket was found, but not him.

They say the victim’s body was recovered in approximately 130 feet of water off Marsh Branch Road at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

The Sheriff's Office says Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling responded to the scene and removed the victim.

the name of the victim has not been released yet.

No foul play is suspected.

