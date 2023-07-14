Kentucky hemp dispensary wants to improve cannabis education

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One Love Hemp Dispensary, a Louisville-based dispensary, is wanting to change the stigma surrounding cannabis-based medications as the medical marijuana program draws near for the state of Kentucky.

With an education-focused, boutique-style shop, Lauren Bratcher is hoping that One Love will become a valuable resource for the community through education and accessible, affordable cannabis products.

“We want people to feel comfortable, and to feel like they can stay and be educated on the products that they are interested in using,” said Bratcher.

Leading to the legalization of medical marijuana in 2025, Bratcher said that education on the positive effects of marijuana is crucial.

“The medical cannabis program is coming. Each county will have the opportunity to opt out of that program, if they choose,” explained Bratcher. “We felt like opening the store here in this area is going to help bring a lot of education to people about cannabis, and break some of the stigma about it that people sometimes have fears about it coming to their community.”

Matthew Bratcher, the Executive Director of Kentucky NORML, said the decision is overdue. He also said it now has the capacity to create widespread positive change, especially for those that have been waiting for alternatives to opioids.

“Our state really needs it. We have a lot of folks on disability, one of the highest rates in the nation,” said Bratcher.

“You think about how some of those folks can finally get some relief, and maybe get off some of their medications. That is going to be a big deal, and save the state a lot of money in the end.”

By helping customers explore their options, and offering expert advice on the effects of different products, One Love and NORML are hoping to become trusted members of the Bowling Green community.

