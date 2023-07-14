Floor signing of St. Jude Dream home marks construction milestone

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Numerous groups involved with the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home were given the chance to sign the floor of the new home Thursday as construction continues.

The annual floor signing allows St. Jude families, contractors, sponsors and others a chance to write messages on the subflooring of the home. This way they will forever be a part of the special home.

”Bowling Green has been such an amazing community and everyone gets behind the St. Jude Dream Home and all of that goes to ensure that families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food for not just kids here in the Bowling Green community, but kids around the world,” said Dillon Miles, Area Advisor for St. Jude.

This is the 19th year for the Bowling Green St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

Over the years, those who have bought tickets have contributed $12,000,000 to the fight against childhood cancer.

Darrel Sweets, builder with Sweets Design Build, has been a partner in the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway for the past 15 years.

“It is unbelievable how many people donate their time, their efforts, their funds to this project here in Bowling Green. We are talking about local plumbers, local electricians, roofers. I mean it goes on and on and on. Whatever it takes to get this house, people come together, they make it happen. That is right here in this community. That is pretty cool,” said Sweets. “It’s just a really great way to outreach to the community. St. Jude serves a lot of people in this community. But we can see that what they do for really everyone as far as not charging for food, for their stay, for the medical care they receive, it’s just amazing. So, it is something we can really get behind and help with.”

The dream home this year is worth $336,000.

“This is a really nice house. It’s a great location, it’s in Carter’s Crossing, right in front of the new school here. It offers a lot of features,” said Sweets. “It’s a three bedroom, has a bonus room that could be used as a fourth bedroom. It’s two full bath, very open floorplan. It’s going to have all kinds of features in it. We’ve got some really neat things in the foyer with some decorative ceilings and some cool lighting that’s been donated by Shaw, so I think it’s going to be a great house for ev

The last day to be eligible for the early bird prize is Friday, July 14.

To purchase your ticket go to wbko.com/dreamhome.

