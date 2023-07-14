Mooner’s mother charged

The mother of a dirt bike rider seen on video mooning police and flipping them off, has been...
The mother of a dirt bike rider seen on video mooning police and flipping them off, has been charged.(WAVE)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The mother of a dirt bike rider seen on video mooning police and flipping them off, has been charged.

WAVE News Troubleshooters uncovered that Tiffany Logan is now facing two felonies and a misdemeanor charge in relation to the viral video that was viewed and shared thousands of times.

The video was first captured in June. It shows a dirt bike rider on I-65 popping wheelies while mooning and flipping off the LMPD cruiser right behind it.

LMPD is not chasing the suspect in the video, while a driver in the other lane records it. The dirt bike rider exits the interstate.

LMPD would later track the alleged rider down and discovered he is only 15 years old, the citation says.

According to that document, Tiffany Logan told police that it was her son riding the dirt bike, but that he doesn’t own it. The officer writes that Logan refused to tell them who actually did own the bike, and was giving them the runaround.

At first, she said the bike belonged to a family member, then later admitted she is the one who makes the payments.

When the officer told her they would seize the bike, they said Logan admitted the bike was there but told them they needed a warrant. When the officer came back, the bike was gone, the report says.

The officer discovered the 15-year-old had been cited in the past for allegedly driving an all-terrain vehicle on the roads dating back to 2021 when the teen was even younger.

The citation states that the mother has been aware of the pattern of behavior endangering the lives of her son and of motorists, but didn’t do anything about it.

The report goes on to say Logan has been in trouble herself in Family Court for negligence in the past.

She faces three charges including endangering the welfare of a minor, wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
Woman flown to Louisville after being hit by car in Edmonson County
If you have received a suspicious phone call from the "Barren County Sheriff’s Office," you...
Barren Co. Sheriff’s Office warning residents of scam calls
In this photo from Kentucky State Police, a CSX train appears stalled across tracks along State...
Family of Grayson County man killed at Barren County train crossing suing CSX, Park City quarry
Police respond.
UPDATE: 2 killed, 2 injured in Allen County wreck
A Kentucky coroner says two brothers, ages 14 and 18, were killed in a boating accident on Lake...
Brothers killed after boat, Jet Ski collide on Ky. lake

Latest News

Carlee Russell
Carlee Russell found alive, taken to UAB Hospital
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
A Kentucky coroner says two brothers, ages 14 and 18, were killed in a boating accident on Lake...
Brothers killed after boat, Jet Ski collide on Ky. lake
If you have received a suspicious phone call from the "Barren County Sheriff’s Office," you...
Barren Co. Sheriff’s Office warning residents of scam calls
Accident
Woman flown to Louisville after being hit by car in Edmonson County