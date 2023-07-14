Mooner’s mother charged

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The mother of a dirt bike rider seen on video mooning police and flipping them off, has been charged.

WAVE News Troubleshooters uncovered that Tiffany Logan is now facing two felonies and a misdemeanor charge in relation to the viral video that was viewed and shared thousands of times.

The video was first captured in June. It shows a dirt bike rider on I-65 popping wheelies while mooning and flipping off the LMPD cruiser right behind it.

LMPD is not chasing the suspect in the video, while a driver in the other lane records it. The dirt bike rider exits the interstate.

LMPD would later track the alleged rider down and discovered he is only 15 years old, the citation says.

According to that document, Tiffany Logan told police that it was her son riding the dirt bike, but that he doesn’t own it. The officer writes that Logan refused to tell them who actually did own the bike, and was giving them the runaround.

At first, she said the bike belonged to a family member, then later admitted she is the one who makes the payments.

When the officer told her they would seize the bike, they said Logan admitted the bike was there but told them they needed a warrant. When the officer came back, the bike was gone, the report says.

The officer discovered the 15-year-old had been cited in the past for allegedly driving an all-terrain vehicle on the roads dating back to 2021 when the teen was even younger.

The citation states that the mother has been aware of the pattern of behavior endangering the lives of her son and of motorists, but didn’t do anything about it.

The report goes on to say Logan has been in trouble herself in Family Court for negligence in the past.

She faces three charges including endangering the welfare of a minor, wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence.

