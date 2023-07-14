Operation PRIDE’s ‘Beautifi-65′ project progress continues

By Derek Parham
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With one welcome gateway completed, Operation PRIDE’s ‘Beautifi-65′ project has continued with the near-completion of the Northern Gate near Exit 30 and the National Corvette Museum. They also welcomed the addition of another welcome gate just off Cemetery Road, near Cumberland Trace.

The Northern Gateway welcomed visitors with praise of Western Kentucky University, while the newest gateway still under construction near Cumberland Trace boasted that Bowling Green is the “Home of Med Center Health.”

The project has been ongoing for almost four years, with a projected 800 to 1,000 trees planted, improved landscaping, fencing and the construction of the welcome gates.

Operation PRIDE and the city of Bowling Green hope that the notoriety gained from the signs will continue to fuel Warren County’s economic growth and bring a sense of pride to Bowling Green residents.

