Partly sunny Friday, showers for Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A few showers and storms infiltrated the region yesterday, we’ll keep that chance through the day today before chances ramp up into the overnight tonight through Saturday.

Hot temps continue into this week

Shower chances overnight Friday into Saturday will break in the AM hours of Saturday before another round of showers and storms look likely by the afternoon. A few storms, especially east, may be on the strong side with some gusty winds and small hail. Temps will cool on Saturday before shooting back into the 90s for the rest of the week. We could even reach highs in the middle 90s by the end of next week with even higher feels like temperatures, heat exhaustion can set in quickly, be sure to stay hydrated!

