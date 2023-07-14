Public meeting announced for Smiths Grove traffic operations study

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A public meeting has been scheduled for a planning study along South Main Street (KY 101) between the Interstate 65 interchange and Brown Street in Warren County.

The purpose of the Smiths Grove Traffic Operations Study is to analyze existing and expected future conditions within the study area.

The study will also identify concerns within the transportation network and develop preliminary improvement concepts.

The purpose of the meeting is to collect input from local officials, stakeholders, and the public.

The meeting will take place Thursday, July 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Smiths Grove Fire Station.

Representatives from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet along with consultant representatives will be available to share information, present preliminary improvement concepts, and answer questions. Input collected from local officials, stakeholders, and the community will be an important part of the decision-making process.

Safety is the primary concern along KY 101, along with alleviating congestion anticipated from future development.

According to the KYTC, this portion of KY 101 carries a heavy mix of local and regional traffic as it connects Smiths Grove and Scottsville with I-65.

It not only serves as a connection for these cities, but also provides access to numerous existing businesses.

Angle, rear-end, sideswipe, and opposing-left-turn collisions make up a majority of the crashes along the study area portion of KY 101 - crash types that are typically attributed to issues related to access.

Without improvement, the frequency of these types of crashes is expected to increase as traffic from future development increases, according to KYTC.

