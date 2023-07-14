Public meeting held to help determine future of Blue Grass Army Depot

MADISON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Blue Grass Army Depot completed its mission last week, destroying the remaining U.S. stockpile of chemical weapons.

But what’s next for the facility? The public got a chance to share Thursday night what they hope to see in Madison County in place of the depot.

It was in the works for more than a year, and finally, 101,000 projectiles with chemical weapons in them, 523 tons in total, were destroyed.

“That was a celebration,” said Commander Ronnie Anderson Jr. with the U.S. Army Joint Commissions Command. “Not only a huge accomplishment for Kentucky and our nation but for our world. That was a momentary celebration, then we rolled up our sleeves, and we started thinking about as this mission has ended, what are we going to do next?”

For Commander Ronnie Anderson Jr., that next step is hearing from the community about their hopes for the future of the Blue Grass Army Depot.

“What opportunities can we develop for the community? Can we develop for our teammates who have been in that workforce doing technical, dangerous work every day? But then also looking at capabilities of all of the investments into infrastructure that’s been going on at the Blue Grass Army Depot,” said Commander Anderson.

The overall consensus was relief that the chemical weapons have been destroyed. But some, like Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley, worry about the economic side of losing this aspect of the Depot.

“It’s workforce. So having the workforce and people to do the work is an issue that we face. So there’s a grand opportunity there,” said Mayor Fraley.

Mayor Fraley says this would be the time to take advantage of potential partnerships with local governments.

“And I would suggest you consider opportunities inside the fence,” said Mayor Fraley. “I think that would be a show of goodwill on the Department of Defense and the Army to make land inside the fence available for economic development.”

While they consider what they heard Thursday night, Commander Anderson says one thing is certain. The Blue Grass Army Depot is not going away.

Commander Anderson says they will add the summary of what they heard Thursday night to their study. It will take at least four to five weeks for that study to work its way through the chain of command needed in the Aarmy. Then they will submit the final copy to Congress by their September deadline.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.