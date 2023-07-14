Reed, Evans to represent WKU at CUSA Media Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - When Conference USA Football Media Day opens on Tuesday, July 25, WKU will be represented by quarterback Austin Reed and linebacker JaQues Evans.

The star duo will also be joined by Hilltopper head coach, Tyson Helton.

For the second-consecutive year, CUSA Media Day will be held at Globe Life Field, home of Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas.

In addition to traditional press conferences and media availability, all participants will also take part in a live ESPN+ show, hosted by ESPN’s John Schriffen, which will be live at 10 a.m. CT.

WKU’s segment of the show will go live at noon CT.

Reed is coming off a 2022 season in which he was the leading passer in all of college football with 4,746 yards. The Florida native also tossed 40 touchdowns while rushing for an additional eight. Reed’s biggest performance of the season came in WKU’s win over South Alabama in the New Orleans Bowl when he threw for 497 yards and four touchdowns, which led to him being named the bowl game’s MVP. Reed was also named Conference USA’s Newcomer of the Year at the end of the season.

Evans was WKU’s leading tackler in 2022 with 106 takedowns, including 14 tackles for loss and nine sacks. The sophomore linebacker also broke up four passes, hurried the quarterback eight times and recovered two fumbles. In WKU’s bowl-clinching victory against Rice, Evans returned a fumble for a touchdown, one of the WKU defense’s six touchdowns on the season, which led all of college football. Evans and the Hilltopper defense also forced 32 turnovers on the season, which was the best mark in the country. He hit double-digit tackles on three games throughout the year, his season-high being 15 against North Texas. Evans was named to CUSA’s First Team at season’s end for his big year.

After media day wraps up, WKU will turn its focus to kicking off the 2023 season against South Florida. The Tops and the Bulls will do battle in Bowling Green on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network.

