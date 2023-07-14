Unsettled Next 24 Hours

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The rest of the afternoon is fairly hot and a bit humid, but we may get some shade as some more clouds develop. There could be an isolated shower or storm during the later afternoon into the early evening, but rain chances look higher into the weekend.

Scattered storms overnight Friday into Saturday morning will pass through before another round of storms tries to develop later in the afternoon. A few storms will produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Highs will be held to the middle 80s on Saturday. More sunshine on Sunday will get highs back to around 90.

We could even reach highs in the middle 90s by the middle of next week. With the heat comes the possibility of some storm complexes, so stay tuned to the latest forecast for all the updates.

