Zappe returns to Bowling Green for youth football camp

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Hilltopper quarterback and NFL star, Bailey Zappe, returned to Bowling Green to put on his first youth football camp.

Over the course of four hours, Zappe and local community football coaches came together to provide children with valuable character engineering, football knowledge, and hands-on instruction.

This was a comprehensive learning experience, and a great way for athletes of all skill levels to get active and learn something new to apply to their journey within life and sport.

Zappe said the BG community is like home to him, and it means a lot being able to give back to those that put so much into him.

”You know, it’s kind of like a second home for me and my family with me playing here and now my little brother coming here to play football. We spent a lot of time here, and it’s just special to give back to them what they did for me. You know, give back to what they gave me,” Zappe said.

“It’s awesome to see all those kids here. That’s what it’s all about. Just to have them all here, have fun, and maybe try to teach them a thing or two that I’ve learned over the course of my playing career. For me it’s been pretty easy. Just show up, have fun, toss it around, answer a few questions, give them some advice on some things, and just have fun with the kids because that’s what it’s all about.”

