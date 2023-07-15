Barren Co. Sheriff’s Office warning residents of scam calls

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - If you have received a suspicious phone call from the “Barren County Sheriff’s Office,” you might not be the only one.

The Barren County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook on Saturday, July 14, warning residents of a scammer posing as an employee.

According to officials, the scammer is telling people that he is a detective calling in reference to a warrant of arrest for a missed court date.

The scammer is acting under an alias, giving the person on the other line a fake name, badge number and is requesting money to be sent via Western Union or gift cards.

Authorities said they do not call anyone regarding a missing court date, money owed or any outstanding warrants.

They said if you receive a call like this in the future, to hang up, not give out any personal financial information and contact the Barren County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.