‘God is just good to me’: Woman celebrates 104th birthday with family, friends

Mississippi woman celebrates 104th birthday with family and friends. (Source: WTOK)
By Nick Ogelle and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK/Gray News) - A woman in Mississippi celebrated turning 104 with her family and friends.

Helen Clark Thomas proved that you are never too old for a birthday party.

Thomas’ friends and family came together to celebrate her 104th birthday this week.

When asked what her secret was to live such a long and prosperous life she said, “God is just good to me”.

Thomas added, “I depend on the Lord. I have tried to live a righteous life. I love God and people.”

Copyright 2023 WTOK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
UPDATE: 2 killed, 2 injured in Allen County wreck
In this photo from Kentucky State Police, a CSX train appears stalled across tracks along State...
Family of Grayson County man killed at Barren County train crossing suing CSX, Park City quarry
Search crews were actively engaged in a recovery operation for a missing man on Laurel Lake in...
Body of missing Ky. man recovered from lake, police say
Marijuana and mushroom that police say were found in a Henderson home along with two small...
Task force: Large amount of drugs used for dealing found in home with 2 small children
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield

Latest News

FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in the...
Israel’s Netanyahu rushed to hospital, his office says he felt dizzy and was likely dehydrated
Flight attendant saves honeymoon
Congregation member Gayle McFarland, of Montpelier, Vt., collects sodden table cloths in the...
Vermont starts long road to recovery from historic floods, helped by army of volunteers
Elmer P. Lawrence
Funeral planned for Barren County sailor killed at Pearl Harbor