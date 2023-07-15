Gov. Beshear makes campaign stop in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear visited Bowling Green on Friday, July 14, as part of his campaign trail through the Commonwealth.

Beshear spoke on his campaign’s strong points, while also reflecting on his current term. He emphasized the adversity that Kentucky has overcome in his time, but also expressed his excitement for future opportunities.

“Even with that seemingly historic amount of adversity in such a short period of time, I am actually more optimistic and hopeful about what is in front of us than ever before in my lifetime,” said Beshear. “In many ways, it is like we are living that 30th Psalm that says ‘weeping may linger in the evening, but joy comes in the morning.’”

One of the many things that excite Beshear going forward is the opportunity to increase pay for public educators.

“We just announced the largest budget surplus in our history,” said Beshear. “You know what that means? We have plenty of money to provide our educators with the big raise they deserve. I think in this next budget our public-school educators deserve the biggest raise they have seen in a long time.”

The Governor also spoke on how proud he was of the job creation across the state.

The Kentucky Gubernatorial Election will be on November 7, 2023.

