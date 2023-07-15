Monticello woman arrested for endangering police officer and three children

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday
By Grace Griles
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Monticello arrested a woman early Saturday morning after they say she endangered an officer and three children.

At 2:33 a.m. a Monticello Police officer saw a woman driving recklessly on Lincoln Avenue.

The woman’s car reportedly swerved and almost struck the police officer’s vehicle.

After pulling over Brittany Jenkins, 27, to investigate, police discovered she had three children in the car with her.

Jenkins received several charges including Reckless Driving, DUI, Wanton Endangerment of a Police Officer, three counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree (one count for each child in her vehicle) and Improper Registration Plate.

Jenkins was processed at in the Wayne County Detention Center.

