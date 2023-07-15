Officials seeking input at public meeting about Smiths Grove traffic impacts

SMITHS GROVE, Ky. (WBKO) – A public meeting slated for July 27 in Smiths Grove will seek to learn more about existing and future traffic impacts there.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the planning study will focus on the areas along South Main Street (KY 101) between the Interstate 65 interchange and Brown Street. The purpose of the meeting is to collect input from local officials, stakeholders, and the public.

“The study will also identify concerns within the transportation network and develop preliminary improvement concepts,” according to a news release.

The KYTC said the meeting will be held Thursday, July 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Smiths Grove Fire Station (120 S. Main St., Smiths Grove, Ky. 42171).

Representatives from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet along with consultant representatives will be available to share information, present preliminary improvement concepts, and answer questions.

“Input collected from local officials, stakeholders, and the community will be an important part of the decision-making process,” they said.

The large gas station and retailer Buc-cee’s is building a location in Smiths Grove visible from I-65. Congestion is expected to accompany the store once it is open.

“Safety is the primary concern along KY 101, along with alleviating congestion anticipated from future development,” the news release said.

The stretch of Highway 101 includes a mixture of local and regional traffic since it connects Smiths Grove and Scottsville to I-65.

“It not only serves as a connection for these cities, but also provides access to numerous existing businesses,” the KYTC said.

Angle, rear-end, sideswipe and opposing-left-turn collisions make up a majority of the crashes along the study area portion of KY 101 – crashes that are typically attributed to issues related to access.

“Without improvement, the frequency of these types of crashes is expected to increase as traffic from future development increases,” the news release said.

