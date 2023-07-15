Robertson goes deep in Hot Rods 7-4 rain-shortened win

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Blake Robertson blasted his fifth home run of the season as the Bowling Green Hot Rods (11-5, 42-35) captured a 7-4 win over the Hudson Valley Renegades (8-8, 47-35) in a rain-shortened game at Heritage Financial Field on Friday night.

Bowling Green began the scoring in the top of the second against Hudson Valley starter Zach Messinger. Willy Vasquez reached on an error, stole second, and came around to score on an RBI single from Kenny Piper. Nick Schnell doubled to right, scoring Piper to make it a 2-0 ballgame. Robertson homered over the right field wall to increase the Hot Rods lead to 4-0.

In the top of the third, Brock Jones and Carson Williams worked back-to-back walks to put runners on first and second. Vasquez doubled, moving Williams to third and plating Jones to move the score to 5-0. Piper continued the scoring with an RBI groundout to score Williams, while Schnell collected his second run-scoring double of the night, making it a 7-0 lead for the Hot Rods.

The Renegades offense showed their first spark of the game in the bottom of the third against Hot Rods reliever Haden Erbe. Goss started the inning with a walk to Spencer Jones before being replaced by Erbe. After a walk to Ben Cowles, Agustin Ramirez doubled to right, scoring Jones to cut into Bowling Green’s lead, 7-1.

Hudson Valley inched their way closer to the Bowling Green lead against Alfredo Zarraga in the bottom of the fifth. Spencer Jones led-off with a walk and came around to score on an RBI double by Ramirez. In the bottom of the sixth, Grant Richardson blasted a two-run homer over the right field wall to cut the deficit to 7-4.

Rain moved into the area and the tarps came out in the top of the seventh, and it proved to be too much for the field, ending in a weather-shortened, 7-4 Hot Rods win due to wet grounds.

Erbe earned the win, letting up one hit, one walk, and striking out three over 2.0 scoreless innings. Messinger collected the loss, allowing seven runs (four earned) on five hits, three walks, and four strikeouts.

The Hot Rods and Renegades play game two of a three-game series on Saturday with first pitch set for 6:05 PM CT. Bowling Green is set to start RHP Duncan Davitt (1-0, 3.00), while Hudson Valley will roll out RHP Drew Thorpe (8-1, 2.13).

