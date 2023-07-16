BG Bandits place third in USFA World Series

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One of the most prestigious 8U travel softball teams in Bowling Green, the BG Bandits, are bringing home third place in the USFA World Series.

After a successful travel season, the girls headed down to Florida to play in the USFA World Series 2023.

Over the course of one week, the team faced multiple opponents from all over the United States.

They hit the ground running on day one as they went 3-0, scoring 33 runs and only allowing five.

Then on day two they defeated the Miami County Blaze 12-2, moving them to 4-0 in the tournament.

On day three they added to the win column once again with a 9-6 victory over the Tennessee Talons.

Day four proved to be a tougher matchup as the Bandits took on Hustle PTX, but they extended their win streak to six games as they won 16-11.

Then it all came down to the final day of play on Saturday where the girls fought hard but came up short.

The BG Bandits wrapped up their play in the World Series and are heading back to Bowling Green victorious as they placed third.

Congratulations, ladies!

