HOT temperatures on the horizon!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Showers and a few thunderstorms were around for our Saturday, Sunday looks much drier with mostly sunny skies!

Weather Headlines (WBKO)

Temperatures on Sunday will be a touch hotter with highs expected to roll into the lower 90s by the afternoon. We’re not quite done with the Canadian wildfire smoke and haze that we’ve seen throughout the summer as another bout makes its way into the region starting tomorrow. Scattered shower and storm chances will pick back up on Monday and continue through the rest of the week. HOT temperatures are set to arrive by the middle of next week with highs topping out in the middle 90s by Wednesday, some of the hottest temperatures of the year so far. Heat index values could soar above 100° as we make our way into next week, make sure to take proper precautions to protect yourself from heat-related illnesses.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.