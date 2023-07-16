Jeep falls 40 feet over a cliff

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency responded to an off-highway vehicle (OHV) crash in Campbell County, according to officials with the agency.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency responded to an off-highway vehicle (OHV) crash in...
The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency responded to an off-highway vehicle (OHV) crash in Campbell County, according to officials with the agency.(WVLT News)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple agencies responded to an accident on Trail 19 along Elk Tower Road Friday night, according to officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Management Agency.

A Jeep flipped over the embankment and fell about 40 ft.

The trail is on the Wildlife Management Area property meaning the TWRA would lead the investigation.

Knox County Rescue was on the scene to assess the passengers.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
Woman flown to Louisville after being hit by car in Edmonson County
If you have received a suspicious phone call from the "Barren County Sheriff’s Office," you...
Barren Co. Sheriff’s Office warning residents of scam calls
In this photo from Kentucky State Police, a CSX train appears stalled across tracks along State...
Family of Grayson County man killed at Barren County train crossing suing CSX, Park City quarry
Police respond.
UPDATE: 2 killed, 2 injured in Allen County wreck
Search crews were actively engaged in a recovery operation for a missing man on Laurel Lake in...
Body of missing Ky. man recovered from lake, police say

Latest News

Carlee Russell
Carlee Russell found alive, taken to UAB Hospital
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
A Kentucky coroner says two brothers, ages 14 and 18, were killed in a boating accident on Lake...
Brothers killed after boat, Jet Ski collide on Ky. lake
If you have received a suspicious phone call from the "Barren County Sheriff’s Office," you...
Barren Co. Sheriff’s Office warning residents of scam calls
Accident
Woman flown to Louisville after being hit by car in Edmonson County