Keegan blasts two homers, Hot Rods fall 5-4 to Renegades

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Dominic Keegan smacked his second homer of the game in the top of the ninth, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (11-6, 42-36) fell short of a comeback in a 5-4 loss to the Hudson Valley Renegades (9-8, 48-35) at Heritage Financial Park on Saturday Night

Hudson Valley began the scoring in the top of the second off Bowling Green starter Duncan Davitt. Alexander Vargas and Antonio Gomez notched back-to-back singles to put runners on first and second. Aldenis Sanchez singled to left, plating Vargas to make it a 1-0 ballgame. Gomez scored on an RBI base hit by Spencer Jones to put the Renegades up 2-0. Ben Cowles smacked a base hit to right, driving in Sanchez to increase the lead to 3-0.

Bowling Green earned their first run of the game in the top of the third off Hudson Valley starter Drew Thorpe. Dru Baker led-off with a single and came around to score on an RBI double by Carson Williams to make it 3-1. In the top of the fourth, Baker sent a solo blast over the left field wall to move the score to 4-2. Keegan smacked a solo home run to center, cutting the deficit to 4-3.

After the Renegades plated another run in the bottom of the seventh off Hot Rods reliever Kyle Whitten, Keegan launched a solo homer off Hudson Valley reliever Jack Neely in the top of the ninth. Bowling Green was unable to score the rest of the inning, losing by a score of 5-4.

Thorpe (9-1) earned the win, letting up three runs on six hits, two walks, and 10 strikeouts over 7.0 frames. Davitt (1-1) took the loss, allowing four runs on nine hits and two strikeouts over 3.0 innings.

The Hot Rods and the Renegades play the finale of their three-game series on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:05 PM CT. Bowling Green is rolling out RHP Ben Peoples (3-5, 3.94), while Hudson Valley is starting RHP Juan Carela (2-3, 3.99)

