Keegan blasts two homers, Hot Rods fall 5-4 to Renegades

Baker earns 24th multi-hit game, Bowling Green bullpen fans six over 5.0 frames
Baker earns 24th multi-hit game, Bowling Green bullpen fans six over 5.0 frames(WBKO)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Dominic Keegan smacked his second homer of the game in the top of the ninth, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (11-6, 42-36) fell short of a comeback in a 5-4 loss to the Hudson Valley Renegades (9-8, 48-35) at Heritage Financial Park on Saturday Night

Hudson Valley began the scoring in the top of the second off Bowling Green starter Duncan Davitt. Alexander Vargas and Antonio Gomez notched back-to-back singles to put runners on first and second. Aldenis Sanchez singled to left, plating Vargas to make it a 1-0 ballgame. Gomez scored on an RBI base hit by Spencer Jones to put the Renegades up 2-0. Ben Cowles smacked a base hit to right, driving in Sanchez to increase the lead to 3-0.

Bowling Green earned their first run of the game in the top of the third off Hudson Valley starter Drew Thorpe. Dru Baker led-off with a single and came around to score on an RBI double by Carson Williams to make it 3-1. In the top of the fourth, Baker sent a solo blast over the left field wall to move the score to 4-2. Keegan smacked a solo home run to center, cutting the deficit to 4-3.

After the Renegades plated another run in the bottom of the seventh off Hot Rods reliever Kyle Whitten, Keegan launched a solo homer off Hudson Valley reliever Jack Neely in the top of the ninth. Bowling Green was unable to score the rest of the inning, losing by a score of 5-4.

Thorpe (9-1) earned the win, letting up three runs on six hits, two walks, and 10 strikeouts over 7.0 frames. Davitt (1-1) took the loss, allowing four runs on nine hits and two strikeouts over 3.0 innings.

The Hot Rods and the Renegades play the finale of their three-game series on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:05 PM CT. Bowling Green is rolling out RHP Ben Peoples (3-5, 3.94), while Hudson Valley is starting RHP Juan Carela (2-3, 3.99)

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
UPDATE: 2 killed, 2 injured in Allen County wreck
In this photo from Kentucky State Police, a CSX train appears stalled across tracks along State...
Family of Grayson County man killed at Barren County train crossing suing CSX, Park City quarry
Search crews were actively engaged in a recovery operation for a missing man on Laurel Lake in...
Body of missing Ky. man recovered from lake, police say
Marijuana and mushroom that police say were found in a Henderson home along with two small...
Task force: Large amount of drugs used for dealing found in home with 2 small children
Fire officials tell us the fire happened Friday morning around 8 inside the “B.G. Concessions”...
Two people seriously hurt after ‘flash fire’ at Kentucky Horse Park

Latest News

Blake Robertson blasted his fifth home run of the season as the Bowling Green Hot Rods captured...
Robertson goes deep in Hot Rods 7-4 rain-shortened win
Blake Robertson blasted his fifth home run of the season as the Bowling Green Hot Rods captured...
Robertson goes deep in Hot Rods 7-4 rain-shortened win
Reed, Evans to represent WKU at CUSA Media Day
Athlon Sports released its All-Conference USA Preseason Team Thursday and 15 WKU Football...
Reed, Evans to represent WKU at CUSA Media Day