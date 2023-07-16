Woman flown to Louisville after being hit by car in Edmonson County

Accident
Accident(WBKO)
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Brownsville Police responded to a car accident involving three people in Brownsville on Friday, July 14. They said the accident took place on Main Street by the Edmonson County Community Center.

Patricia Noblett, 67, of Leitchfield, and Tracy Harris, 47, of Clarkson, were leaving an event at the Edmonson County Community Center when they were both struck by a 2005 Cadillac. The vehicle was being operated by Betty Duvall, 83, of Roundhill.

Duvall said she did not see either Noblett or Harris. While Duvall was not injured in the accident, that was not the case for the two pedestrians.

Noblett was transported to Louisville by helicopter to be treated for her serious injuries.

Harris was transported to a Bowling Green hospital by ambulance where she was treated for her injuries and released a few hours later.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
UPDATE: 2 killed, 2 injured in Allen County wreck
In this photo from Kentucky State Police, a CSX train appears stalled across tracks along State...
Family of Grayson County man killed at Barren County train crossing suing CSX, Park City quarry
Search crews were actively engaged in a recovery operation for a missing man on Laurel Lake in...
Body of missing Ky. man recovered from lake, police say
Marijuana and mushroom that police say were found in a Henderson home along with two small...
Task force: Large amount of drugs used for dealing found in home with 2 small children
Fire officials tell us the fire happened Friday morning around 8 inside the “B.G. Concessions”...
Two people seriously hurt after ‘flash fire’ at Kentucky Horse Park

Latest News

If you have received a suspicious phone call from the "Barren County Sheriff’s Office," you...
Barren Co. Sheriff’s Office warning residents of scam calls
Elmer P. Lawrence
Funeral planned for Barren County sailor killed at Pearl Harbor
Officials seeking input at public meeting about Smiths Grove traffic impacts
Gov. Beshear makes campaign stop in Bowling Green