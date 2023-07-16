Woman flown to Louisville after being hit by car in Edmonson County

BROWNSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Brownsville Police responded to a car accident involving three people in Brownsville on Friday, July 14. They said the accident took place on Main Street by the Edmonson County Community Center.

Patricia Noblett, 67, of Leitchfield, and Tracy Harris, 47, of Clarkson, were leaving an event at the Edmonson County Community Center when they were both struck by a 2005 Cadillac. The vehicle was being operated by Betty Duvall, 83, of Roundhill.

Duvall said she did not see either Noblett or Harris. While Duvall was not injured in the accident, that was not the case for the two pedestrians.

Noblett was transported to Louisville by helicopter to be treated for her serious injuries.

Harris was transported to a Bowling Green hospital by ambulance where she was treated for her injuries and released a few hours later.

The accident remains under investigation.

