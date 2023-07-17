Arts of Southern Kentucky welcomes The Louisville Orchestra March 5, 2024 at SKyPAC

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As part of the “In Harmony Tour,” The Louisville Orchestra and Music Director Teddy Abrams will give a free concert at Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SKyPAC) on Tuesday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m.

The Louisville Orchestra will be performing works that appeal to audiences of all ages and tastes in music and reflect the rich musical heritage of our state, featuring homegrown performers and compositions.

Tickets are free, but must be reserved in advance: online at www.theskypac.com, by phone at 270-904-1880, or in person at 601 College Street in downtown Bowling Green open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

The Louisville Orchestra’s “In Harmony Tour” is a two-year musical journey that began in May of 2023 and is bringing orchestra musicians to dozens of communities across the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

In addition to the free evening concert, the musicians of The Louisville Orchestra will collaborate with local schools, community centers, and libraries during their visit to Bowling Green.

“We are excited to welcome Teddy Abrams and The Louisville Orchestra,” said Arts of Southern Kentucky President & CEO Jeffrey Reed. “The opportunity for our citizens – especially students – to interact with these extremely talented professional musicians and to hear them perform live at no cost is amazing.”

