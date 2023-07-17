BGKY Boxing hosts 3rd annual BGKY Boxing Summer Championships event

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Saturday night in Bowling Green was fight night at the Sloan Convention Center. BGKY Boxing held its 3rd annual summer championships event that featured around 28 total fights.

There were boxers from all over the region including Tennessee, Illinois, Indiana, and of course right here in Kentucky with multiple hometowns representing from London, Owensboro, and of course Bowling Green.

BGKY Boxing had eight boxers have a bout, with the hometown gym going 5-3 on the night.

Tristan Applewhite, Latravius Robinson, Devin O’Neal, Trevion Carter, Aiden Siffuentes, Tony music, Phoneix Fuentes, Kammron Myles, and owner Zhock Mason all showed up and showed out for the home crowd.

Two of the big winners of the night were Devin O’Neal and Phoenix Fuentes who competed and won in their first ever amateur bout.

“(I feel) amazing you know. Never better. I felt awesome,” O’Neal said. I don’t even know what to say. Tried so hard to get here. And it worked out and paid off. All the miles, all the times in the gym, it all worked.”

Fuentes said the win means a lot to him to finally get that weight off of his shoulders.

“I’ve talked to myself so much about this and I finally got it,” Fuentes said. “I proved to myself more than anybody else that I can do this. so now I know I can. and im going to continue to do it.”

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.