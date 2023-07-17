BGKY Boxing hosts 3rd annual BGKY Boxing Summer Championships event

BGKY Boxing hosts 3rd annual Summer Championships
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Saturday night in Bowling Green was fight night at the Sloan Convention Center. BGKY Boxing held its 3rd annual summer championships event that featured around 28 total fights.

There were boxers from all over the region including Tennessee, Illinois, Indiana, and of course right here in Kentucky with multiple hometowns representing from London, Owensboro, and of course Bowling Green.

BGKY Boxing had eight boxers have a bout, with the hometown gym going 5-3 on the night.

Tristan Applewhite, Latravius Robinson, Devin O’Neal, Trevion Carter, Aiden Siffuentes, Tony music, Phoneix Fuentes, Kammron Myles, and owner Zhock Mason all showed up and showed out for the home crowd.

Two of the big winners of the night were Devin O’Neal and Phoenix Fuentes who competed and won in their first ever amateur bout.

“(I feel) amazing you know. Never better. I felt awesome,” O’Neal said. I don’t even know what to say. Tried so hard to get here. And it worked out and paid off. All the miles, all the times in the gym, it all worked.”

Fuentes said the win means a lot to him to finally get that weight off of his shoulders.

“I’ve talked to myself so much about this and I finally got it,” Fuentes said. “I proved to myself more than anybody else that I can do this. so now I know I can. and im going to continue to do it.”

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kentucky coroner says two brothers, ages 14 and 18, were killed in a boating accident on Lake...
Brothers killed after boat, Jet Ski collide on Ky. lake
Accident
Woman flown to Louisville after being hit by car in Edmonson County
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
If you have received a suspicious phone call from the "Barren County Sheriff’s Office," you...
Barren Co. Sheriff’s Office warning residents of scam calls
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home

Latest News

Sports Connection 1st Segment
Sports Connection 7-16-23: Warren East and Logan County Football
Sports Connection 7-16-23: Todd Adler and Jack Delaney interview
Sports Connection 7-16-23: First segment
Sports Connection 7-16-23: Tanner Hall and Jackson McCool Interview