Chaney’s Dairy Barn unveils new flavor for National Ice Cream Day

Chaney’s Dairy Barn is celebrating National Ice Cream Day by unveiling a new ice cream flavor, and the story behind it is special.

“Guy Fieri was here about a year ago, and his whole thing is competition,” said Carl Chaney, the owner of Chaney’s Dairy Barn. “He has five families that run around with him, and they decided to tell each family that they can come up with three ingredients for a flavor, and then we judge it. One of the flavors was guava cheesecake with cream cheese.”

The new flavor is just another showing of how Chaney’s Dairy Barn tries to set itself apart from other ice cream shops.

They are most prideful about their in-house, from start to finish, ice cream production.

“We are in control of it, all the way from the cow to the cone,” said Chaney. “We actually milk the cows. We want happy cows and we want healthy cows. In this last week, we made 900 gallons of ice cream mix.”

Chaney’s has a special spot in Bowling Green and is even celebrating their 20th anniversary later this year. They believe there is no better place to celebrate National Ice Cream Day than at Chaney’s Dairy Barn.

“Every day is National Ice Cream Day at Chaney’s,” said Chaney. “We are tickled to death. Our business continues to grow eight-to-ten percent per year, and I think a lot of it is because people want to know where their food comes from. They can come down, see the cows, go down to look at the robot and watch the robot milk cows.”

The new ‘Papa Guava’ flavor is available now at Chaney’s Dairy Barn and can be seen featured on Guy Fieri’s newest TV show ‘Guy’s All American Road Trip.”

