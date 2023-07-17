City of Glasgow settles FMLA lawsuit with ex-employee

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – A settlement was agreed upon in the Western District of Kentucky federal court in June with a former employee of the city of Glasgow.

According to the settlement documents, the city of Glasgow will pay $120,000 to Barbara England, a former payroll and human resources employee.

The suit was filed in federal court on Nov. 22, 2022, and several meetings ensued until the two parties agreed to settle the case on June 8.

The settlement calls for a $120,000 payment to England, and it was dismissed with prejudice, which means England cannot sue the city again for the same allegations.

Glasgow City Attorney Rich Alexander told WBKO News in a July 14 letter that the city’s insurance company covered $50,000 of the settlement. The other $70,000 came from the city’s general fund.

England brought the lawsuit against the city last November and alleged that the city government violated the Family and Medical Leave Act after they fired her in “retaliation for exercising her rights.”

Former Mayor Harold Armstrong was served with the lawsuit, according to the initial complaint obtained by WBKO News.

The lawsuit describes how England suffered an injury in September 2021, which required her to take off work. She claims she never used FMLA but used her accrued sick time instead.

“England’s shoulder injury constituted a serious health condition that entitled her to take FMLA leave,” according to the lawsuit.

The suit alleged Armstrong “was hostile toward England, telling her that she should have returned to work sooner.”

Another health issue with her husband happened a few days later, and she filed in February 2022 a formal FMLA request to care for her husband, according to the lawsuit.

Several months passed of England using accrued sick time and vacation time intermittently before she was terminated on Aug. 24, 2022.

The city denies any of the allegations, according to the settlement documents.

