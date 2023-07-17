FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

Severe Weather Possible This Evening
By David Wolter
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Some storms during the evening could be severe. There are more chances for storms in the forecast over the next few days.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Scattered storms are expected to develop, especially into the evening hours. A few could be severe, with strong winds, and isolated hail. The severe threat will continue through about 11 pm or so. Now, there could still be a storm or two on the overnight, but not expecting any additional severe weather on the overnight.

A few storms could produce strong winds and isolated hail.
A few storms could produce strong winds and isolated hail.(David Wolter)

A couple isolated showers and storms are possible on Tuesday, mainly later in the afternoon. Expect highs around 90. A complex of showers and storms could then develop on the overnight and move through the region Wednesday morning. Widespread heavy rainfall may lead to some flooding in poor drainage areas. We will still have at least some storms around on Thursday and Friday, but weather models do agree that a passing cold front will allow for some fairly comfortable conditions over the weekend.

