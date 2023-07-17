Former WKU Volleyball star Lauren Matthews prepares for her second Professional Volleyball season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After dominating in college, former WKU Volleyball legend Lauren Matthews has been dominating the volleyball scene across the world as she prepares to play a new season on her second professional volleyball team.

Since she finished playing at WKU, Lauren Matthews has been overseas playing volleyball in the Volleyball Thailand League for the Nakhonratchasima Huione QminC Volleyball Club.

“When I left in January, I went to Thailand to play for the end of their season so I got back early March,” Matthews said. “But going out of the country for my first time and leaving for two months instead of two weeks was a little different. But my experience over there was great. The food was good, the people were very nice, open and welcoming.”

During her time there, she brought her winning pedigree over with her, while also playing multiple positions for the first time in her career, and winning the clubs fifth championship. And she says it wasn’t hard getting used to playing in a new atmosphere because it felt like an environment that she’s played in many times.

“I think that playing overseas is kind of similar to playing in the NCAA Tournament every game. Every team is good, every team has really good players. The speed of the game is really fast and so I am kind of used to that and I think Western really helped prepare me for that.”

Coming off a winning season she’ll be playing for a new team in a new country as she heads to Portugal to join FC Porto in August.

“Choosing Portugal, they were another team that was willing to take a risk on me as well in allowing me to play right side. A lot of other teams were very skeptical or wanted me to play middle. So that is what kind of helped me decide where I wanted to go.”

And as she prepares to head to a new country, she’s looking forward to adjusting to a new lifestyle, integrating herself into a new culture and a new position.

“Living on the beach is one of the things I’m really looking forward to over there and also kind of integrating in their culture and see what living in Europe is like compared to living in Asia. But I’m excited to grow int he position im playing now. I moved from middle, which is what I played in college, to right side. So I’m just excited to see what I can do in that position and the growth that will happen over the next 8 to 10 months.”

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.