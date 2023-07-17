Hopkins Co. School board pushing back start of school after construction delays at Hanson Elementary

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Board of Education announced on Monday that it would be moving to delay the start of the academic year due to A & K Construction’s failure to finish construction of Hanson Elementary.

When the new calendar takes effect, school will begin for all students of Hopkins County Schools on August 15.

Board members called forward A & K President Bill Boyd to tell him they would need to have the project at the new elementary school completed on time.

“You’ve put us in a position that we’re going to have to make an adjustment,” Board Chairman Shannon Embry explained to Boyd.

They explained that the school was meant to be completed in 2022. They said that delays have been constant throughout the lifespan of the project.

Superintendent Amy Smith said that the adjusted schedule will not mean leniency for A & K; the project must be completed by August 7.

“I am praying and hoping that you are a man true to your word,” she said to Boyd. “[I’m praying] that that date of completion will not be moved and we can look at our community and welcome our babies into their schools on August 15.”

Smith said if the project were to be delayed again, they would reconvene and have to make some more “tough decisions”.

She said the school district has been on time and prepared throughout the process, and if there is another delay, she doesn’t feel it’s the fault of the school.

