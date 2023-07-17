Investigation into ‘horrific’ crash on Lake Cumberland underway

Investigation into ‘horrific’ crash on Lake Cumberland underway
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two teenage brothers are dead after what people are describing as a horrific crash on Lake Cumberland.

A boat and a jet ski collided Friday near Burnside at the Woodson Bend Resort area. We’re told 18-year-old Chase Fischer and his brother, 14-year-old Cole Fischer, were killed. They were from the Villa Hills area, which is in Kenton County, close to Cincinnati.

The south fork of Lake Cumberland was busy Friday afternoon when the collision happened. That section of the lake is also narrow and was busy with boat traffic at the time.

People who were in the area say the crash scene was one of the worst they have ever seen on the lake.

Those who patrol the lake say collisions between jet skis and boats are rare, but they say you need to treat a lake channel just like you would a road, with designated rights of way.

“This lake, and other lakes, [it’s] always important to know you pass on the right. Pass port to port. Port is the left of the boat,” said Dylan Norton, a ranger with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officials are still investigating the crash and have not released what may have caused it. Both boys did have life jackets.

