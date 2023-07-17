In the kitchen with Kelly: Summer Squash Fritters

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Janine Washle, “The Flavor Queen”, owner, of K’s Cafe & Catering, Clarkson, KY cooked up a fresh summer snack made with fresh vegetables and a tangy herb dip that has a little kick.

This delicious snack is packed with flavor and can easily be served as an appetizer.

Here’s how to make it.

Summer Squash Fritters

Herb Dip:

1 cup sour cream or Greek yogurt (8 ounces)

1/2 teaspoon lemon zest (about half a lemon)

3 tablespoons minced fresh basil leaves

2 tablespoons minced fresh chives

1 anchovy fillet, finely minced (optional; omit to keep the dish vegetarian)

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Fritters:

2 pounds (900g; about 4 medium) zucchini or other summer squash, ends trimmed

1 medium yellow onion (10 ounces/280g), peeled

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 large garlic clove, grated or minced

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 cup all-purpose flour (4 1/4 ounces/120g)

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup (4 ounces/115g) shredded Italian blend or cheddar cheese

Olive oil or vegetable oil, for frying

Herb Dip: In a medium bowl, mix together sour cream (or yogurt), lemon zest, basil, chives, and anchovy (if using). Season with salt and pepper. Set aside or refrigerate until ready to serve.

Fritters: In a large cast iron or heavy stainless steel skillet, heat 2 tablespoons oil over medium-high heat until shimmering. Working in batches to avoid crowding the pan, carefully drop a scant 1/3 cupful of the zucchini batter into the skillet, then press down on them with the cup measure to flatten them to about 1/4 inch thick. Cook until the bottom side is golden brown, about 4 minutes. If the fritters darken too quickly, reduce the heat to medium. Flip the fritters and cook until browned on the other side, 2 to 3 minutes longer.

Transfer fritters to the prepared baking sheet then keep warm in the oven. Repeat with the remaining batter, keeping the pan well-oiled as you go.

Serve fritters warm, with a dollop of herb sour cream on top.

Find the “The Flavor Queen” and her recipes,on Facebook at: K’s Cafe & Catering

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.