KSP investigating death of inmate at Daviess County Detention Center

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - State troopers responded to the Daviess County Detention Center for reports of a collapsed inmate Sunday morning.

According to Trooper Corey King, they have video surveillance showing 22-year-old inmate Darrius Quarles collapse.

Trooper King says Quarles is seen collapsing all on his own, without anyone touching him.

King says prior to his collapsing, officials say there was some type of altercation earlier in the day.

Jailer Art Maglinger says Quarles was involved in a fight with other inmates, however it’s not clear if that’s what caused his death.

Maglinger says when officials found Quarles he was unresponsive.

EMS did attempt life saving efforts, however Quarles died at the hospital at 7:38 a.m. Sunday/

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Madisonville.

