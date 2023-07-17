KSP Trooper Island raffle going on now

KSP Trooper Daniel Priddy talks about the Trooper Island Raffle; this gives you have a chance at winning a really cool truck and help kids at the same time!
By Dwayne Sullivan
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are having a raffle right now to support the Trooper Island Kid’s Camp.

The camp goes towards helping underprivileged youth in the area.

The raffle prize for this year is a 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali with 4-Wheel drive.

Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased until August 23.

For more information you can visit their website.

