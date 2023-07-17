Logan County Conservation Districts announce applications for Kentucky State Cost Share Program

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Logan County Conservation Districts are reminding agricultural operations in the county that application sign-up for the Kentucky State Cost Share Program remains ongoing.

The Kentucky Soil Erosion and Water Quality Cost Share Program and the Kentucky Soil Stewardship Program were created to help agricultural operations protect the soil and water resources of Kentucky and to implement their agriculture water quality plans.

These programs help landowners address soil erosion, water quality and other environmental problems associated with their farming or woodland operation.

“Basically, any type of forest or farming operations do qualify under cost share,” said Monica Nolan, Assistant District Manager for Logan County Conservation Districts.

The qualifying types of land are divided into four groups: woodland, cropland, livestock-pasture land and livestock-AFO (Animal Feeding Operation).

In accordance with Kentucky Revised Statute 146.115, funds are established to be administered by local conservation districts and the Kentucky Soil and Water Conservation Commission.

Priority is given to animal waste-related problems, agricultural district participants, and producers who have their Agriculture Water Quality plans on file with their local conservation districts.

“I would just reach out to your local conservation district and they can help you with signing up for the State Cost Share Program,” said Nolan.

The program is paid for by the Kentucky General Assembly through direct appropriations to the program from the Tobacco Settlement Funds and from funding provided by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.

Since the funding is shared throughout the state via a project ranking system, it is a highly competitive program.

“The state Cost Share Program last year, Kentucky had $4.2 million available and they received $12 million in requests,” said Nolan.

Each conservation practice available in the state is assigned a predetermined number of points. The total number of points that a project has determines its statewide ranking.

The State Cost Share ranking deadline has been set by the Soil and Water Conservation Commission, and applications received up until October 16th will be included in this funding cycle.

After that date, any applications taken will be for the next round of cost share in the 2024-2025 funding cycle.

Cost share is limited to 75% of actual expenses, $20,000 maximum per application and one application per year.

“Once you complete the project that we have set up for you, you keep all your receipts and bring them in and you get 75% of your actual amount up to $20,000,” Nolan said.

To sign-up for state cost share or to obtain further information please contact the Logan County Conservation Districts office at (270) 726-1371.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.